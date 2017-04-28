Russell Tillis was in court Friday morning for a hearing about surveillance video his attorney claims the state did not turn over during the investigation.

Tillis, the owner of the Southside property dubbed a “House of Horrors,” because of the terror he inspired in neighbors.

One neighbor, Brandon Daniels, took the stand Friday explaining that he met with officers the night Tillis was arrested. After being asked for a copy of the video, Daniels said he was unable to provide a copy immediately, but whan someone returned to his house later that day, gave them a copy. Daniels claims he believed the person he gave a USB with the video was from JSO.

Daniels testified that he did not receive a receipt or know what officers planned to do with the video.

Tillis is currently in the Duval County Jail, charged in two separate cases.

The first is the apparent murder of woman whose dismembered body police say they found buried in his backyard. He’s also charged in the aggravated assault of two police officers.

Tillis’ attorney claims the state failed to turn over key video surveillance evidence from the night of his arrest. The claim comes after prosecutors revealed a conversation with one of Tillis’ neighbors following a March deposition. The neighbor apparently revealed the existence of a video, taken by a second neighbor, which he says showed police beating Tillis.

That video was never turned over in the investigation, and Tillis’ attorneys filed a motion alleging the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deliberately “withheld evidence.” At a hearing earlier this month, officers said they viewed the neighbors’ video, but did not make a copy of it or note its existence in their reports. They explained that it did not contradict anything in their report, and therefore had no evidentiary value.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been attempting to scrub the second neighbor’s computer to see if such a video existed, and if it can be recovered.

Tillis will be in court again on May 2 when he could learn dates for his trials, and about the ongoing issue discussed Friday.

