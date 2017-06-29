Tiffany Ann Cole, convicted in Jacksonville buried alive case, has death sentence thrown out

Tiffany Cole wipes away tears before she is sentenced for her role in the kidnapping and murder of James “Reggie” Sumner and Carol Sumner by Judge Michael Weatherby on March 6, 2008, at the Duval County Courthouse. (Florida Times-Union, file)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is ordering new sentencing hearings for four inmates currently on the state’s Death Row, including one of three women residing there.

The high court on Thursday threw out the sentences because a jury did not unanimously recommend the death penalty in the cases. The Court ruled last year that death sentences have to be unanimous, and anyone sentenced after a 2002 ruling could be eligible for a new sentence.

Among those getting a new hearing is Tiffany Ann Cole. She was convicted for her role in the 2005 murders of a Jacksonville couple that was buried alive.

The court also ordered a new sentencing hearing for Michael Bargo, who was convicted for taking part in 2011 the murder and torture of a Marion County teenager.

