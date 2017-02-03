Three teens arrested for burglary in St. Johns County

(Photo: KING 5)

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says three teens were arrested for a burglary that happened in the 900 block of Scheidel Way.

According to deputies, someone stated at least one suspect had broken into a window to a neighbor's home. The neighbor stayed on the phone and gave updates to dispatcher's.

According to deputies, they confronted the individuals, a short distance away from the residence.

Deputies say one of the teens had a stolen handgun in his waistband from a separate burglary.

With assistance from K9, deputies were able to locate the remaining two suspects.

The three suspects were identified as two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old. Deputies said they were in possession of electronic equipment, jewelry, money and martial art knives.

The investigation is still active and ongoing with additional charges pending and additional persons of

interest being sought.

