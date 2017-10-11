John Harrell with DCF says the thousands in line for the Food For Florida program is becoming a public safety issue
We're told there will be a makeup day next Tuesday for those unable to get in today.
Harrell wants people not to worry, they won't run out of benefits, he's ensuring people you will get what you qualify for.
There were thousands in line as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's SNAP assistance was only for people with last names beginning in A through D.
Location: Regency Square Mall
9501 Arlington Expressway
Suite 260 (main hub)
Jacksonville, FL 32225
10/12 – E - H
10/13 – I - L
10/14 – M – P
10/15 – Q - T
10/16 – U - Z
10/17 – Make-up Day
