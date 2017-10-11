John Harrell with DCF says the thousands in line for the Food For Florida program is becoming a public safety issue

We're told there will be a makeup day next Tuesday for those unable to get in today.

Harrell wants people not to worry, they won't run out of benefits, he's ensuring people you will get what you qualify for.

There were thousands in line as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's SNAP assistance was only for people with last names beginning in A through D.

Location: Regency Square Mall

9501 Arlington Expressway

Suite 260 (main hub)

Jacksonville, FL 32225



10/12 – E - H

10/13 – I - L

10/14 – M – P

10/15 – Q - T

10/16 – U - Z

10/17 – Make-up Day

