This poor li'l pony is up for auction in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla -- It's not uncommon to hear about seized property auctions; but what about a seized pony for auction?

This male brown pony will be going up for action, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the bidding will start at $1. You could literally buy a pony for $1, which is definitely the dream of many little kids.

Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office received this pony as property that someone said they didn't want anymore. They found the pony meandering around and when they found they owners, they gave him up.

He will be going to auction on May 11 at 10 a.m. at 3984 AR 16 West in Green Cove Springs.

