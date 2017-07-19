The top 5 events on the First Coast this weekend

A sellout crowd of more than 11,000 watched the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Independence Day game and fireworks (on July 3rd). PHOTO: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp/Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV/WJXX) -- It's time for this week's top 5 events for the weekend around Jacksonville courtesy of Patty Jimenez with Visit Jacksonville.

At number 5, Jacksonville Surf and Paddle is hosting a 90-minute surf lesson for beginners Saturday. There will be a surf trainer to get you started, and the shop provides equipment. Jacksonville Surf and Paddle is at the Beaches Town Center in Neptune Beach. The class begins at noon.

At number 4, the Merchants of the San Marco Square are hosting a summer sidewalk sale. On Friday and Saturday, head to the square to check out dozens of shops offering great deals and back to school specials.

At number 3, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have a home series with the Tennessee Smokies. The team has promotions Thursday-Sunday. Don't forget, there are fireworks after the game on Friday night.

At number 2, the Northeast Florida Vegetarian Society is hosting a vegan cookout. It's at Hanna Park on Sunday at noon. Ten dollars gets you a meal. They will have veggie burgers, veggie hotdogs, and plenty of family fun.

At number 1, Sinbad brings his stand-up comedy act to the Florida Theatre. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday night. Tickets are still online starting at $35.

