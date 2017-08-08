The top 5 events around Jacksonville this weekend

Shoppers at the St. John's Town Center (Photo: David Williams, First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV/WJXX) -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Patty Jimenez from Visit Jacksonville has your top 5 events.

At number 5, t his weekend is the Tour de Pain. It's 3 races in 24 hours. The first is Friday at 6:30 p.m. It's a four-mile beach run. The second race is Saturday, and it's a 5K starting at 7:00 a.m. at 1st Place Sports on Baymeadows Road. Then the third takes place later that afternoon at The Jacksonville Landing and is a one-mile sizzler. Tickets for the race are $75. You can also come out to cheer on the runners.

In the number 4 spot, it's time for a movie under the stars at the St. Johns Town Center. This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the shopping center is hosting movie night as a great way for families to stretch their entertainment dollars just in time for back to school. The movie this Saturday: "The Boss Baby." Don't forget your blanket and chair. The family friendly evening will benefit Wolfson Children's Hospital.

At number 3, the Avondale neighborhood is hosting the inaugural Avondale Art Walk Thursday! From 5 until 9 p.m., head to the Shoppes of Avondale for live music, art vendors, craft vendors and special deals. The new, monthly community event will be held on the second Thursday every month. The Avondale Art Walk will be family friendly and free for all to attend.

At number 2, comedian Sherri Shepard will be in Jacksonville this weekend. The former “View” host brings her new comedy show to the Comedy Zone Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $30.

At number 1, the Jax Community & Family Awareness Expo is being held at the Prime Osborn Center. This event is for the whole family. They will have a large vendor market surrounded by fun activities including bounce houses, live bands, fashion shows, arts and crafts, dancers, health and fitness expos and some great back to school giveaways. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the gate d if you missed any of the top 5 events, don’t stress, just check online at first coast news dot com for the whole list.

