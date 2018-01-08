The 'Terrible Towel' might not be so 'Terrible'

(Photo: Perreault, Nicholas)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on in the next round of the NFL playoffs. Next weekend they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of many things, the Steelers are recognized all across the country for two things: loyal fans and the yellow ‘Terrible Towel.”

From Space to Paris to a fighter jet and almost everywhere in between, the list goes on and on where you’ll see Steeler Nation fans waving the yellow piece of cotton in the breeze.

But what’s so special about this towel?

After all, it’s something most of us clean up our messes with. But how it gained its fame could actually relate to the Jaguars.

Radio announcer Myron Cope created the towel as a gimmick to inspire the Steelers in the playoffs back in 1975. The key, a simple piece of cloth may have been the lucky charm the team needed, it worked as the Steelers went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

Sunday, nearly 60,000 fans waved their own towels.

Personally, teal would be better, as white is synonymous with surrendering, but the Jags did anything but. After all, they did end up winning.

Let’s look at the facts. The team doesn’t make the playoffs in 10 years or win a playoff game in 20, maybe there is something special about waving around a piece of cloth.

Let’s hope some of the black and gold luck from 1975 Super Bowl champs rubs off on the black and teal. We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if the white towels make their way to the steel-city and if they continue their magic.

© 2018 WTLV-TV