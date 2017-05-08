The real news about fake food

"Cheese food,” non-dairy creamer and imitation crabmeat are all considered acceptable forms of fake food. But knowingly eating something fake is a far cry from being duped.

According to the past two years of state restaurant inspection records, First Coast restaurants were cited for selling fake or mislabeled foods more than 50 times -- for everything from false farm-to-table claims to phony fish.

“There is just a lot of fraud,” says John Tully at Safe Harbor Seafood in Mayport. “In restaurants, it’s pretty widespread.”

Safe Harbor prides itself on reliably sourced fish, Tully says, quickly running through their current market offerings from memory. “We have Caribbean snapper, tilapia from Columbia, the Mahi is local, the flounder is local, the grouper is local.”

Prices aren’t cheap -- the grouper sells for $18.95 a pound. But Tully insists the “you get what you pay for” adage is particularly true when it comes to seafood, and price is the first clue that you aren’t getting the fish you expected.

“ If someone’s telling you its grouper, and it’s 10 dollars a pound I would question that,” he says. “A restaurant can’t sell you a grouper sandwich for $5.95 -- it costs them more to get it.”

Between 2015 and 2017, according to records from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, 51 administrative complaints were filed against First Coast restaurants for selling one thing and labeling it another. The so-called “Category 52” violations often involve the sale of fish, as when red snapper or grouper are subsisted with cheaper, less regulated ones like Asian catfish or tilapia.

It’s a psychological bait and switch, but it can also pose a health risk. Pregnant woman advised to eat low-mercury fish like grouper, may end up eat eating a species with higher levels.

And escolar, found many sushi restaurants, contains a naturally occurring toxin that acts as a laxative in some people. It’s been labeled a toxin in Japan, which has banned the species since the late ‘70s.

State records show 14 area sushi restaurants were cited for serving escolar under the label “white tuna” – a species that does not exist.

None of the restaurants wanted to talk on camera. All are on record as having corrected the violation.

One owner explained over the phone that escolar is a popular and flavorful fish, and several of the cited restaurants continued to serve the fish – correctly labeled.

Another restaurant manager explained what he called an unintentional violation of selling Vietnamese catfish – also known as swai – as American catfish. “Really it’s a different species, but they’re both considered catfish,” he said. “But the only species you can sell as American catfish is the domestically raised versions.”

Tully says there’s good reason for that. Fish raised in other countries aren’t as tightly regulated as U.S. versions, and may come from rivers he describes as “full of blue chemicals and human waste.”

Not all fake food violations are seafood related. Three restaurants claiming to be MGS free had large quantities of the chemical flavor in their kitchens. And three restaurants were cited for falsely claiming to use farm to table vendors.

Any restaurant caught misrepresenting foods receives an administrative complaint, which is a form of legal action. It can be fined or even have its license suspended if the violations continue.

Tully thinks fraud is declining as customers grow more educated and interested in their food sources. “it’s not as bad as it once was,” he says. “In the not so distant past I think people were being fooled a lot.”

But with seafood the main culprit, Tully says if you have any doubt, ask for proof.

“I would actually ask to see the product. I want to see what I just paid for in in its raw form. Just ask them, ‘Can you bring it out just a piece of it?’ I mean they should have nothing to hide.”

