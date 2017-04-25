The Players announces partnership with ride-sharing service, Uber

A man poses holding a smartphone showing the App for ride-sharing cab service Uber in London on October 28, 2016. Ride-sharing cab service Uber on October 28 lost a British tribunal case brought by drivers demanding basic workers' rights, in a decision that could affect thousands of workers. / AFP / DANIEL SORABJI (Photo credit should read DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DANIEL SORABJI, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Players Championship and ride-sharing service Uber announced an expanded relationship for the 2017 event to more efficiently help fans travel safely to and from the tournament. For the first time, Uber will have a designated pick-up and drop-off area at the Sawgrass Marriott.

“With the increasing popularity of The Players both in Northeast Florida and nationally, efficiently getting fans into and out of the tournament in a timely and safe manner is one of our key goals,” executive director of The Players Championship Jared Rice said. “We are thrilled to be working with the most well-known ride-sharing service, and we encourage all our fans to use Uber throughout the week.”

Uber, the premier ride-sharing partner of The Players, will drop off at the Sawgrass Marriott on the Conference Center side of the building and fans will take a short shuttle to the Davis Love III Entry. The pickup location will be located outside the Davis Love III Entry (Shuttle B), meaning fans will be dropped off and picked up at the same location.

Jacksonville Business Journal