The old Jacksonville Jewish Center will see new life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville, in the early 1920s, was growing rapidly. So was the local Jewish community. The community was growing so rapidly in fact, the Jacksonville Jewish Center was built at the corner of 3rd and Silver in Springfield in 1927.
In the late 70s the Jacksonville Job Corp called the building home and then, in 2005 the building became vacant.
But, the building, though mostly empty and used for storage, still tells a story. There's a gymnasium that used to hear the sounds of squeaky shoes and basketballs dunked, but is now covered in dust and boxes. The grill where food was prepared is now dusted over, but sitting pristinely is the sign that instructs people how to deal with their dirty dishes. Upstairs, there are old classrooms and office spaces that now have peeling paint and missing ceiling tiles.
