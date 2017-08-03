Close The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free kitten adoptions! WTLV 3:59 PM. EDT August 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It is kitten seasons and the Jacksonville Human Society is full to the brim with little kitties who need a good home. The adoptions are free Thursday through Sunday. Here's all the info you need to make an adoption.Here are the available cats. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman 2 local moms compete in international CrossFit games Owners of a St. Augustine building want to demolish it Family fights with JEA over solar savings 20 years in prison for firing a warning shot Cell phone 'pings' lead to Blind Rabbit murder arrest Jax mother still seeking justice a decade after her daughter's death Neighborhood questions why 19 year was killed in driveway Disney hiring Georgia residents to work from home FDOT testing solar-powered retro-reflective LED markers in Avondale More Stories Duval School Board approves more than 150 teacher… Aug. 3, 2017, 5:25 a.m. Periods of heavy rain Thursday afternoon with… Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. Warrant: Cell phone data used to make second arrest… Aug. 2, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
