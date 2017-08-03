WTLV
The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free kitten adoptions!

WTLV 3:59 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

It is kitten seasons and the Jacksonville Human Society is full to the brim with little kitties who need a good home. 

The adoptions are free Thursday through Sunday.

Here's all the info you need to make an adoption.

Here are the available cats.

