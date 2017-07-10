The DONNA foundation partners with ZOOMA women's race series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On October 21, ZOOMA Women’s Race Series and The DONNA Foundation will race together to finish breast cancer at the ZOOMA Florida Half Marathon in Amelia Island, FL.

For the first time, The DONNA Foundation will serve as the Official Charity partner of ZOOMA Florida Half Marathon, 12K + 5K.

ZOOMA Florida is a race weekend designed by women, for women. The event features a course beginning in downtown Fernandina Beach and finishing with an unbelievable oceanfront post-race party at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Motivation and support abound throughout the weekend with a course tour, Expo, and even Sunrise Yoga Sunday.

All participants will receive a finishers medal and a premium swag bag.

The DONNA Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to individuals living with breast cancer and funding ground breaking breast cancer research. To date, The DONNA Foundation has served more than 10,000 families by providing over $5 million dollars in economic assistance and emotional support to individuals living with breast cancer. Additionally, they have helped develop and maintain the Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Translational Genomics Program.



The two organizations have created a dynamic partnership during October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month that will bring continued visibility to finding a cure for breast cancer. Sarah Ratzlaff, Director of Events for Zooma Florida says, “We love the mission of The DONNA Foundation and the resources that they provide to women living with breast cancer. The DONNA Foundation supports women throughout their breast cancer journey with the little things that may get forgotten about - like getting to and from chemotherapy treatments or even paying bills.”

