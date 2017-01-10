The actual Keurig for beer is coming

A Keurig coffeemaker (Photo: Steve Marcus, for USA TODAY)

USA TODAY - Keurig and the maker of Budweiser are teaming up to create an "in-home alcohol drink system," bringing together the best of alcohol and instant beverages.

Isn't America glorious?

The venture is a collaboration between Keurig Green Mountain, the Vermont-based maker of the single-serve coffee machines that are seemingly everywhere, and Anheuser-Busch InBev, the Belgian beer behemoth responsible for Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and other brands.

The two announced the research and development effort on Friday. The project is based on building technology used for Keurig KOLD, a short-lived version of the Keurig that served cold sodas, and the "brewing and packaging technology" of AB InBev.

The companies didn't give many details but did say the endeavor includes beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers and will focus on North America. Employees from both companies will work on the project in Massachusetts and Vermont.

"We're thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together," said Nathaniel Davis, the CEO of the joint venture.

Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort said he's excited about the partnership.

"We look forward to combining our capabilities and technologies to deliver innovation for consumers," he said.

Keurig stopped selling its KOLD machines about six months ago, a decision that led to more than 100 job cuts in Vermont. The machine was bashed for its pricey $370 price tag and the cost of the drink pods. A four-pack of Coca-Cola cost $4.99.

