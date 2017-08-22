Texting while driving in Florida is a secondary offense in Florida; state lawmaker working to make it a primary offense

Officers can't pull people over for simply texting while driving another law must also be violated. A state lawmaker is working to make texting while driving a primary offense, however some law enforcement officials say it is not that easy.

WTLV 6:13 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

