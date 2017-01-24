All students and staff safe after bomb threat at Terry Parker High School

(Photo: Jaimey Allen)

Terry Parker High school has evacuated Tuesday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are currently on scene.

DCPS tweeted Tuesday morning that all students and staff are currently safe following a bomb threat at the school. As of 10:10 a.m. the school is all clear.

Photos of kids on the football field at Terry Parker HS -- police are on scene. (Photo: Bobbie marie) pic.twitter.com/RPmyVmM8GT — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 24, 2017

DCPS says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating. Statement from the district:

I am writing to notify you that Terry Parker High School has been safely evacuated due to a bomb threat. All students and staff are safe. Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are on the scene and are investigating. We are asking parents and guardians to please not come to the school. At this time, students are not being released. We are monitoring the situation, and we’ll provide updates to parents and guardians via automated calls and our Facebook and Twitter pages. We will also continue to update media outlets as well. Thank you for your cooperation during this process.

School Police and @JSOPIO are investigating the situation. We will give updates as soon as possible. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) January 24, 2017

