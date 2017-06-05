Teen who shot and killed St. Aug store clerk sentenced to two life terms

On Wednesday, the St. Augustine Police Department announced one of the teens -- identified by police as Sergio Demario Morgan-Wideman, 15, of St. Augustine -- is now charged with first-degree murder and robbery. (Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office)

ST. AUGUSTINE -- Sergio Morgan-Wideman has been sentenced to two life sentences for a 2015 armed robbery where he shot and killed a store clerk in St. Augustine

Wideman's official sentencing is life in prison for first-degree murder, another life sentence for armed robbery with a fire arm and an additional five years for his third charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In 2015, according to the Florida Times-Union, Wideman went in to Tobacco and Beverage Express Store, located at 70 Masters Drive, in St. Augustine and demanded money be put into a bag. He held the clerk, Malav Desai, 29, at gunpoint and forced him to the ground. He later shot him in the head.

Wideman was just 15 years old at the time of this murder.

