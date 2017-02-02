Teen that brought gun to First Coast High also charged with drug possession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Caleb Givens, 18, brought a gun to First Coast High and was arrested on Monday.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of Marijuana with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacturing or delivery of drugs.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the school was tipped off by another student that Givens was engaged in some illegal activity.

