Tearful Corrine Brown denies stealing money from charity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- At times tearful, former Congresswoman Corrine Brown denied taking money from a bogus charity called One Door for Education for her own personal use.

She said a series of fraudulent withdrawals from the charity can be blamed on her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons.

"Sometimes he would move money from one account to another down stairs.I know it sounds strange but that’s what he did." Brown testified Thursday.

Simmons said in prosecution testimony Wednesday that Brown directed him to move money, $800 at a time, from One Door accounts to her personal accounts.

Brown answered "no sir" to specific questions asking if she committed wire fraud, lie on financial disclosure forms, and knowingly submit false tax returns.

Brown said she was too busy focused on serving her district and she did not pay close enough attention to what Simmons and others in her office were up to.

"I was always busy doing something else. I should have made more time for my own personal business making sure my office was running like it should have." Brown testified

The first round of questioning came from Brown's defense attorney James Smith. Federal prosecutors are now questioning the former congresswoman.

