Teachers eat free at Cicis on National Teacher Appreciation Day (May 9)

On Tuesday, May 9 – National Teacher Appreciation Day – Cicis is honoring teachers and school staff by providing them with a free adult buffet from 11 a.m. to close.

“Teaching is one of our most noble professions, and in keeping with our heritage of serving our communities, we want to show our appreciation to these educators,” said Cicis CEO Darin Harris.

This special offer* is open to anyone with an official identification badge issued by any local public or private school, including teachers, teachers’ aids, administrators, custodians and bus drivers. Educators are asked to show their valid ID – with photo, name of school and current school year – to receive their free adult buffet.



*Offer is valid for one adult buffet per ID badge on 5/9/17 from 11 a.m. to close only at participating restaurants. Drink not included. May not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion.

