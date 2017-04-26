Teacher of the Week: Michelle McCall

JACKSONVILLE, FL - It is Wednesday so that means it is time for our Teacher of the Week. This week it is Michelle McCall, she is a first year teacher at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows.

She teaches 3rd grade math and says she loves elementary school because she can see how much kids grow each year and they are excited to learn. She loves making up songs and dances to help kids remember lessons!

"My big goal is to teach them learning can be fun and it should be fun, so we make up math songs and we dance and have a blast," tells McCall.

Her nominator said - "Ms. McCall is a 3rd grade teacher whose classroom is an inspiration for students and teachers alike. Her students can often be heard singing parodies of popular songs that Ms. McCall has written to get the kids excited to work. My favorite is “We are never through with learning!” I’d love for you to see the faces of these students – whether they are singing together, or working hard on a project – every child is engaged. It’s an incredible learning environment."

Congratulations to Michelle McCall for being our Teacher of the Week!

