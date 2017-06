NEW YORK (AP) - Tapwrit has won the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Tapwrit was sixth in the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming's trainer, Todd Pletcher, had two shots at winning the $1.5 million race on his home track: He saddled 6-1 fourth choice Tapwrit and one-eyed Patch.

