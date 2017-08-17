Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn donates $1K to move Confederate statue

Mayor Bob Buckhorn speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on Aug. 28, 2012. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has pledged $1,000 to the funds needed to move the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.

Buckhorn posted a picture of a check written to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners to his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The mayor’s post reads:

Not a City statue, but I have a moral obligation to do my part. Now take it down.

You can donate to the Tampa Statue Relocation Fund here:https://www.gofundme.com/hillsboroughcountystatue

There is GoFundMe account to raise the estimated $140,000 necessary to relocate the 106-year-old Memoria en Aeterna statue. The account has raised $22,910 as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission voted 4-2 to give opponents 30 days to raise the funds needed to move the Confederate statue.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning about the removal of Confederate monuments.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Tampa lawyer Tom Scarritt offered to raise the money needed to remove the monument in July, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

In June, Buckhorn expressed his disapproval of the Hillsborough County Commission’s initial decision to keep the Confederate monument outside of the county courthouse.Buckhorn expressed his disapproval of the Hillsborough County Commission’s initial decision to keep the Confederate monument outside of the county courthouse.

“There is no honor in treason and there is no valor in enslaving people because of their race,” Buckhorn wrote on his Facebook page. “That statue represents the worst of humanity not the Tampa that we aspire to be.

“This decision doesn’t speak for our city and the people that I represent.”

Commissioners set a Sept. 16 deadline to raise the money needed to move the Memoria en Aeterna statue from current position outside the county courthouse to the Brandon family cemetery.

