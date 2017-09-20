Tampa lineman needs your help to find wedding band

This is not the actual ring, but it is what it looks like.

TAMPA -- A Tampa Bay lineman needs your help to find his wedding band, lost while he was trying to restore power lost from Hurricane Irma.

Miranda Berry posted a photo of what the ring looks like on Facebook. Her husband, Shawn Berry, went to work Sunday with the wedding band on. He took it off to put sunscreen on while he was at a WAWA near 11510 N. 30th Street.

He put the ring in his hat, but then forgot that he had put it there. He noticed it missing when he arrived at a location near Flounder Street and North 50th Street.

According to Miranda Berry, the linemen are supposed to take off all jewelry before working with power lines.

If you find it, call Miranda Berry at 321-624-8077.

