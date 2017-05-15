Talented kids: Mastering the art of spelling

(Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- You’ve seen the NBC hit series Little Big Shots the show about larger than life and talented kids. Here on the First Coast, we have our own pint-sized variety of talent.

A Fruit Cove Middle School student, 14-year-old Sreeniketh Vogoti, is vying for the title of being the best speller in the nation. He’s competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

But in-between his studying, he’s allowed to have some fun, right? First Coast new sat down with him as he explained his secret to mastering the art of spelling. Vogoti made it to top ten in the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

On March 4th of this year, Vogoti won the 2017 Regional Spelling Bee, representing St. John's County. The eighth-grader will be getting another shot to represent North Florida on May 31-June 1st.

Vogoti has been practicing his word list for months. When you’d pass up playing video games to practice spelling words like, “gutterdemoron” his list of accomplishments read like a dictionary.

Vogoti said there's nothing he'd rather do on during his free time then prepare.

“The school list is like first-grade level difficulty to eight-grade level difficulty,” said Vogoti.

Vogoti's secret to spelling, first you have to know your words and study.

“There are certain rules of course that are in place that make it easier but in the end, you have to study,” said Vogoti.



Then to become a spelling bee champ? That answer derives from the Greek word, defined as achieving or bringing about accomplish, practice according to Vogoti.

“Practice like talent is out of your hands luck is out of your hands the only thing you have that’s in your grasp is practice," said Vogoti.

Later this month Vogoti will try his hand at becoming the best in the nation at the 2017 Scripps National spelling bee.

