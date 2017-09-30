SWAT called to Jacksonville's Southside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office called out the Special Weapons and Tactics Team early Saturday morning to a domestic incident in the Southside neighborhood.

According to JSO, a man barricaded himself inside a residential home at 9000 Moorgate Ct. on Saturday, Sept. 30 following a fight with an officer.

The incident is a result of a domestic issue involving the residents. JSO responded to the scene around 5 a.m. after receiving a call from a women who was screaming for help over the phone.

Once on the scene, an officer got into an altercation with a man at the home. The man then locked himself inside of a room.

It is unknown at this time if the officer or the residents sustained any injuries. JSO has not said if the man inside the home is armed.

The neighborhood off of Old Kings Road South and Rathbone Drive is on lockdown until further notice due to the incident.

9000 Moorgate Ct swat surrounding home on the south side off Old Kings rd S. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/MuXCl1ujKV — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) September 30, 2017

Neighborhood on lockdown. JSO: man barricaded inside home after fighting with an officer responding to a domestic call @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/gdWedNLutj — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) September 30, 2017

