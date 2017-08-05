SUV driver accused of striking scooter during hit-and-run crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. -- A woman from Green Cove Springs is facing charges after striking a scooter along U.S. 17 and dragging it for more than a mile, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV driven Lisa Beverly crashed into the scooter just after 10 p.m. on Friday near the Black Creek Bridge along U.S. 17.

The driver of the scooter was thrown from the vehicle and was later identified by FHP as 39-year-old Glen McDonald.

Investigators believe the scooter became attached to the SUV and was dragged for over a mile before becoming engulfed in flames near Shedd Road in Green Cove Springs.

An FHP report states Beverly continued driving until reaching her home.

McDonald was reported to be transported to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Beverly was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail.

At last check, Beverly was charged with leaving the scene with of a crash with a serious injury.

© 2017 WTLV-TV