Reported suspicious car at Orlando International Airport turns out to be safe

The all-clear has been given by authorities after a brief investigation into a suspicious car at the main terminal of the Orlando International Airport Wednesday morning.

Orlando police and airport security began their investigation around 9:30 a.m. after finding the vehicle on the first level of the A side of the main terminal, according to a tweet sent out by the airport.

Airport canines swept the area and investigators were brought in from the Orlando Police Department. The airport never closed during the investigation and no one was injured.

The all-clear was given just after 11:30 a.m.

This comes just a week after an armed man had a standoff inside the airport with police and security personnel. Thankfully, no one was injured in that incident.

