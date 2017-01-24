Bomb threat forces evacuation at Fernandina Beach High School

Law enforcement tells First Coast News Fernandina High School has been evacuated following a suspicious package found at the school.

Nassau County Schools spokesperson Mark Durham says all staff and students have been successfully evacuated and parents will be notified.

Fernandina Beach Police are investigating the incident, it is believed to have been a note.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

JSO bomb squad truck has left the scene. It appears at least some employees have been let back inside facility @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/8wddbZ1SUS — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) January 24, 2017

(© 2017 WTLV)