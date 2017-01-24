WTLV
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Fernandina Beach High School

First Coast News , WTLV 11:04 AM. EST January 24, 2017

Law enforcement tells First Coast News Fernandina High School has been evacuated following a suspicious package found at the school. 

Nassau County Schools spokesperson Mark Durham says all staff and students have been successfully evacuated and parents will be notified. 

Fernandina  Beach Police are investigating the incident, it is believed to have been a note. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

