Surprise! Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman introduces new baby

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman is a new mommy again.

Schlapman announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram Thursday, sharing a family photo of herself, husband Stephen Schlapman and daughter Daisy Pearl, 9.

“The New Year brought our family new love,” Schlapman wrote. “We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace.”

The Schlapman family welcomed Dolly Grace through a domestic adoption. She joined their family on New Year's Eve, just days after big sister Daisy asked Santa Claus for a baby at Christmas, said Little Big Town representatives.

The family had spent a lengthy amount of time in the adoption process. The baby's arrival came as a sweet surprise to Little Big Town fans — Schlapman never publicly revealed her family was in the midst of adoption.

The Little Big Town members announced plans to spend more time at home this year, after revealing new critically acclaimed single Better Man, written by Taylor Swift.

, The Tennessean