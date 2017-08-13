Surfing event gives unique opportunity for those with spinal cord injuries
It was an exciting Saturday out at Jacksonville Beach. Dozens of disabled men, women and children got the chance to try something many of us take for granted. They got to get in the ocean and go surfing with the help of hundreds of volunteers.
WTLV 9:51 AM. EDT August 13, 2017
