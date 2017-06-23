Summer Movie Classics Series begins Sunday at the Florida Theatre

You’ll hear some of the most famous movie quotes from the past 50 years in the lineup at this year’s Summer Movie Classics Series at the Florida Theatre.

“What we’ve got here is a failure to communicate.”

“You can’t handle the truth.”

“They call me Mr. Tibbs.”

And this one: “Nobody puts ‘Baby’ in the corner.”

Along with “Cool Hand Luke,” “A Few Good Men, “In the Heat of the Night” and “Dirty Dancing” — as many of you pop culture experts figured out the moment you read the quotes — the films include “A League of Their Own,” “Casino Royale” and “The Jungle Book.”

There are 10 movies in the series, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday with “The Lost Boys.” It continues with a different title each Sunday afternoon through Aug. 27.

Individual tickets are $7.50. A movie card costs $45 and is good for 10 admissions. There’s flexibility with the card: Ten people can use it for one film, for example, or two people can watch five movies together. Just figure out a combination that works for you.

The theater is offering a variety of promotional events and opportunities in connection with the movies.

• Donate blood at any One Blood location by Friday to get a free ticket voucher for “The Lost Boys.”

• Active and retired military with valid ID get free admission to “A Few Good Men.”

• Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi will be at “A League of Their Own.” Kids who wear their Little League uniforms will be admitted free.

• A Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops Truck will be outside for “Cool Hand Luke.”

• The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will provide an animal encounter from 12:30-2 p.m. for “The Jungle Book.”

• Dress as your favorite character from “Spaceballs” and enter the costume contest.

• Arrive half an hour before the “Dirty Dancing” screening and dance outside the theater on Forsyth Street.

The Florida Theatre launched the series in 1995. Here’s a look at this summer’s films:

Sunday: “The Lost Boys” (1987). A horror comedy with Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Jami Gertz. After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the town is a haven for teenager vampires. The movie was praised for its casting (which includes Diane Wiest and Edward Herrmann in supporting roles), cinematography and soundtrack, and clever touches such as water pistols filled with holy water.

July 2: “A Few Good Men” (1992). A taut courtroom thriller with Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon. Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay, based on his play, and Rob Reiner directed. Cruise plays a military lawyer defending two U.S. Marines charged with killing a fellow Marine at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

July 9: “Casino Royale” (1967). An ensemble spy comedy, loosely based on Ian Fleming’s first novel, with Peter Sellers, David Niven, Ursula Andress and Woody Allen. James Bond comes out of retirement to investigate the deaths and disappearances of international spies. Watch for Orson Welles, Charles Boyer, William Holden and Deborah Kerr and George Raft, and listen for Burt Bacharach’s “The Look of Love.”

July 16: “A League of Their Own” (1992). A sports-comedy drama starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lory Petty, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna. The film, directed by Penny Marshall, is fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was founded in 1943 while many male athletes were away fighting in World War II. Hanks plays the team’s manager.

July 23: “Scent of a Woman” (1992). An intense, character-driven drama starring Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell. It’s the story of a blind, retired army colonel who hires a struggling prep school student to take care of him over Thanksgiving weekend. The big twist: The irascible colonel plans to commit suicide after a few days of indulgence in New York. Pacino’s riveting performance earned him an Oscar for Best Actor.

July 30: “Cool Hand Luke” (1967). A prison drama with Paul Newman, George Kennedy and Strother Martin. Simply put, Newman has a problem with authority and refuses to conform to life in a chain gang prison. The movie is remembered among other things for Newman’s performance, Kennedy’s performance (he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) Martin’s portrayal of the sadistic warden and Newman’s consumption of 50 eggs.

Aug. 6: “The Jungle Book” (1967). An animated feature from Walt Disney based on Rudyard Kipling’s book of the same name. Mowgli, an orphan raised by wolves, has his peaceful life threatened by the return of a man-eating tiger. He reluctantly decides to leave his wolf family and return to the “man village,” braving the perils of the jungle with the help of some animal friends. The carefree bear Baloo, who shares his philosophy in “The Bare Necessities,” is one of them.

Read more on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union