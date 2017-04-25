Summer break means Arctic adventure for St. Johns County teacher

(Photo: The St. Augustine Record)

Liberty Pines Academy science teacher Stephen Kirsche is gearing up for his next big adventure, a chilly trek to one of the coldest corners of Earth — the Arctic Circle.

Kirsche will embark on his expedition for a month this summer through the PolarTREC (Teachers and Researchers Exploring and Collaborating) program, which is funded by the National Science Foundation and assigns K-12 teachers to various hands-on field research experiences in polar regions.

“I was very much drawn to the program based on the fact that as a science teacher, even though I’m in a classroom all the time talking about science and how it’s done in the field, I don’t really have a lot of experience actually going into the field and doing it,” he said.

The three-week experience will place Kirsche alongside Dartmouth University professor Ian Baker and doctoral student Eric Wagner as they collect core samples at Summit Station, a research facility on top of Greenland’s ice sheet.

“What I loved about the idea of going to the Arctic is that our team is really small, so I won’t be there as an observer, I’ll be there actually helping do the research,” Kirsche said.

The crew will drill 80 meters, or a little more than 250 feet, into the ice for samples that will provide data on sheet’s recent melting. Some of the samples will be transported to Dartmouth, where Kirsche and his team will examine the ice’s structure and how it’s affected by changing temperatures.

Read more on The St. Augustine Record.

The St. Augustine Record