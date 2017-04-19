Sub tropical depression one forms

(Photo: maxuser)

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.-- Our hurricane season may not officially begin until June first but for the fourth time in the last six years it starts early. Subtropical Depression One has formed in the open Atlantic about 2,300 miles east-northeast of Jacksonville. It poses no threat to land and will become absorbed in a low pressure system to its west.

This is the fourth time in the last six years our tropical season begins early and does not correspond to an active season ahead. But it's a good reminder to make sure you are prepared as we head into hurricane season.

