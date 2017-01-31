Study: Married women should be required to change last name

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Should a woman have the right to keep her maiden name?

The answer is no, according to the findings of a new study from Portland State University.

Researchers found that more than 70 percent of people believe a woman should change her last name and nearly half felt it should be required by law.

The reason?

Many say that a woman is more committed to the relationship if she takes her husband's last name.

(© 2017 KPNX)