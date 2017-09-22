Student of the Week - Zion Foxworth

(Photo: Jeffries, Kathryn)

JACKSONVILLE, FL- It's Friday, so that means it's time for our Student of the Week!

Meet Zion Foxworth from Andrew Robinson Elementary School in Duval County.

She is an outstanding student, her favorite subject is math and she also loves to read. She says her family is very close and her parents have always made education a priority. Also, she is known around the school for her kind heart because she is always there to help other students.

"If other students have a challenge with their homework, I will just go over and ask them what is the problem? I will make sure they have the right answer, I'll help them with their homework and if a student is having a problem where they are down or something, I will go over and tell them it's alright," Zion says.

Zion says she wants to be a lawyer when she grows up because she wants to make sure everyone is treated equally. So a big congratulations to Zion Foxworth at Andrew Robinson Elementary in Duval County for being our student of the week!

