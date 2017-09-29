Student of the week: Ava Hastings

(Photo: Jeffries, Kathryn)

ST JOHNS COUNTY, FL- It's Friday, so that means it is time for our Student of the Week!

This week it is Ava Hastings, a first grader at Cunningham Creek Elementary. She loves to go to school and seeing her friends and her favorite subject is math. We caught up with her on Pirate day in her class!

She is also the recipient of the schools fairness award. Here is why she says it is so important to be fair.

"Because if you are not fair, other kids won't want to play with you and they won't want to be your friend," tells Ava.

Outside of school she says she loves to play soccer and she will have a new title soon. Ava is going to be a big sister! She says she is super excited to help with the new baby. Congratulations to Ava Hastings at Cunningham Creek Elementary School for being our Student of the Week!

