The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Clay High School student after a "shoot list" was found in his possession.

A Clay County Schools spokesperson, Nicole Snyder, said in a statement the student claimed the list was a joke. Snyder said the student is going to be disciplined according to their Code of Student Conduct, but at this time it isn't known if the student was suspended.

The statement also said that there may be possible charges from law enforcement and the State Attorney's Office, but it didn't confirm if he was arrested.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV