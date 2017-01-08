Stranger gives shoes to girl running from Florida airport

Amy Salis posted to Facebook stating a stranger stopped his daughter while escaping Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday to give her his shoes after her flip flop sandals had fallen off. (Image: Amy Salis) (Photo: Amy Salis)

A Florida family attempting to escape Friday's terror at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport found solace through the assistance of a stranger who offered his shoes to get to safety quicker.

Amy Salis posted to Facebook Friday that she and her family were at the Florida airport when 26-year-old Esteban Santiago opened fire on a crowd near a baggage claim area shortly before 1 p.m. After hearing the gunfire, Salis' family began to run away from the airport.

While escaping the scene, Amy's daughter, Emma, lost her flip flop sandals while having to run through an open field, train tracks, rocks and other natural elements. Along the way, a stranger stopped Emma, took off his shoes, and gave them for her to wear. The man insisted he continued walking in his socks.

Salis added in her Facebook post she wanted 'to find this man & [sic] replace his shoes.'

Read Salis' full Facebook post below.

Santiago was formally charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death Saturday. The Associated Press reported federal prosecutors plan to fight for the death penalty if Santiago is convicted.