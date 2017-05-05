Stolen guns linked to unlocked car doors in Jacksonville

(Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year more than 100 guns were stolen from unlocked cars in Jacksonville.

This is about locking your car door. Sounds simple, right? Well, some people in Jacksonville aren't understanding the severity of this issue.



"It’s stupid, why would you leave a gun in a car,” says Chris Jones



This is not a new issue in Jacksonville, but it’s a problem that is making it easier for criminals.

In March, Chris Jones' surveillance cameras showed suspects walking from car to car in the Sutton Lakes neighborhood. Police say two guns were stolen.

"If you are going to leave your gun in your car, you are asking a criminal to take it and do whatever they want with it."



So far this year, 125 guns were stolen from unlocked cars.



"I don't understand why people don't lock them,” gun owner Lewis Haskins said. "If I were to ever carry a gun, I would not leave it in the car because that is what they are looking for."

In the last two years more than 1,000 guns were stolen in Jacksonville. The Sheriff’s office says some of these guns are being used in recent crimes.

Jones has this message for gun owners.



"Lock it up, don't leave it in your car, at all,” said Jones.

