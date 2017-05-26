Stephen C. Foster State Park reopens Friday, 35 days after West Mims Fire caused it to close

Stephen C. Foster State Park near Fargo will reopen Friday more than a month after the West Mims Fire caused it to close.



The park closed April 21 when the fire that lightning started April 6 was still well below its current 152,478 acres. After two days of storms this week dropped two to three inches of rain in areas of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, officials decided it was safe to reopen the park, although the fire is still burning.

The fire is most active in and just outside the southeastern corner of the 400,000-acre refuge, well away from Stephen Foster, which is near Fargo and the swamp’s western edge. The Suwannee River Sill southwest of the park will also reopen Friday.

The park was closed as a safety measure, and its buildings were used to house firefighters, some of whom were installing and maintaining a network of sprinklers set up to protect park structures.

Park Manager Bryan Gray said the rain was spotty and that it didn’t put much of a dent in the drought. The park itself got only about 1.25 inches of rain, but just outside the fire line, five to six inches of rain fell, Gray said.

“The drought’s still here,” he said.

Florida Times-Union