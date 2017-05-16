Stepfather says stepson's death could have been avoided

Kelley Permenter mugshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The driver of an SUV who is being charged with killing a 12-year-old-boy was in court Tuesday morning.

Hunter Cope was walking to school near Wonderwood and A1A when he was hit in March.

She faces three charges including DUI manslaughter in the second degree, DUI causing damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. Her bond was set at $60,009 for all three charges. She's had multiple driving infractions over the years.

JSO tells us she was involved in a separate hit and run just prior to killing Hunter, just hundreds of feet away.

Hunter's stepdad says this all could have been avoided.

"She hit a car, was running from that accident, and killed our son. it wasn't anything other than that. she avoided one accident and it lead to this. and it just breaks my heart and makes me super sad and emotional," said Matthew Valentine.

A lot of parents in Atlantic Beach say where Cope was crossing is dangerous for kids. A petition has been started. You can find that here: https://www.change.org/p/duval-county-school-district-together-we-can-make-our-kids-walk-to-school-safer

