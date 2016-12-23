Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores

(ABC News) -- Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you're in the right store.
Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.
The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.
Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a "cheer card" that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.
In Florida, these are the stores offering the deal:
Silvers Sands Outlet Mall & Hwy 98
10410 Us Hwy 98 W
Destin, FL 32550
View On Map
Union Street Station
201 Se 1St St Ste 107/108
Gainesville, FL 32601
View On Map
Il Villagio
1451 Ocean Drive, Ste A
Miami Beach, FL 33139
View On Map
Linton & 4th - Palm Beach
551 Linton Boulevard Suite C1
Delray Beach, FL 33444
View On Map
Florida Ave & Lake Miriam
4720 S Florida Ave
Lakeland, FL 33802
View On Map
Collier & Immokalee - Naples
8867 Immokalee Rd Unit 101 & 1
Naples, FL 34120
View On Map
SR580 & Overcash - Dunedin
1785 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
