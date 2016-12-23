Starbucks to offer free drinks for 10 days at certain stores

(ABC News) -- Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you're in the right store.

Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.

The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.

Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a "cheer card" that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.

In Florida, these are the stores offering the deal:

Silvers Sands Outlet Mall & Hwy 98

10410 Us Hwy 98 W

Destin, FL 32550

View On Map

Union Street Station

201 Se 1St St Ste 107/108

Gainesville, FL 32601

View On Map

Il Villagio

1451 Ocean Drive, Ste A

Miami Beach, FL 33139

View On Map

Linton & 4th - Palm Beach

551 Linton Boulevard Suite C1

Delray Beach, FL 33444

View On Map

Florida Ave & Lake Miriam

4720 S Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33802

View On Map

Collier & Immokalee - Naples

8867 Immokalee Rd Unit 101 & 1

Naples, FL 34120

View On Map

SR580 & Overcash - Dunedin

1785 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698