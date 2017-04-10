St. Johns County teacher arrested for DUI and child neglect

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Patriot Oaks Academy teacher was arrested for driving while under the influence and child neglect after she crashed into a ditch at 8:33 a.m. on April 7 with her two small children in the car.

According to the report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Kelsey Winistorfer, 30, crashed into a ditch on Roberts Rd.

When police arrived, they told Winistorfer that they were conducting a field sobriety test and she agreed. However, it became apparent that Winistorfer was under the influence "to the extent that her normal faculties were impaired."

The report goes on to say that Winistorfer put her children in "grave danger" by driving with her children in the car while she was impaired which "could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to said children."

One of the children had a small cut on his neck from the seatbelt, but neither children needed medical attention.

Winistorfer's official charges are for a DUI and child neglect.

