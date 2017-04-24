St. Johns County seeks more solutions to parking issues near amphitheater

(Photo: Clark, Jessica, WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- On most days, the only things lining the streets in the neighborhoods near the St. Augustine Amphitheater are recycling bins and trash cans. But on days when there is a concert or event, cars often line the curbs.

Greg Forbes' girlfriend lives a block from the amphitheater. He likes the neighborhood, but he is not wild about the traffic that comes into the neighborhood from the amphitheater.

"The parking gets a little out of control in the neighborhood," he said.

When the parking lot at the amphitheater fills up for concerts and events, concert goers will often park on nearby neighborhood streets.

"They park on the street but they fill up both sides. Then it gets congested to one lane and with kids... it's just not a good thing for a residential neighborhood," Forbes said.

"We have been working on this for a year now," Dianya Markovits with the St. Augustine Amphitheater said.

The amphitheater team has heard the neighbor's concerns, and the amphitheater team has created satellite parking lots with free shuttle rides to alleviate the clogged roads in the neighborhoods. The amphitheater has even posted a video on its website about parking and has placed reminders in newsletters and on social media about parking.

"We have done a public awareness campaign to highly discourage people from parking in the residential neighborhoods. That is their neighborhood. We have plenty of parking here," Markovits said.

For a venue that sits about 4,000 people, she said the satellite parking lots and the amphitheater lot provide about 1,300 parking spaces. "We estimate we need to park 1200 vehicles, so we have a little leeway," she noted.

But still people are parking in the neighborhoods

"It comes down to the individual patron's choice," Markovits said.

She explained that the satellite parking plan will work, if people just use it. For now, the county commission wants to know if more can be done and has tasked the county staff to research.

