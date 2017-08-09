St. Johns County schools prepare for growing district

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County students and teachers head back to school Thursday, some at new campuses.

The school district says they are adding roughly 1,500 new students every year, and they expect that growth to continue.

"We know that we’re going to have to have additional teachers, additional classrooms, additional materials, resources," St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson said.

Construction that has long been on the minds of administrators in the county.

"For us it’s been a part of our system for 10 or 15 years," Forson explained.

Forson credits a half-cent sales tax for giving the district enough resources to keep building.

"Probably the stresses, the flip side to this is that we’re constantly recruiting teachers, we are constantly looking for the best teachers that can support our children and it can be especially difficult for those critical need areas," Forson said.

He added, St. Johns County is a top spot for relocating families and the opportunity to develop land remains.

"I think there’s a lot of capacity for growth in the county for growth and there’s a number of projects already approved," Forson said.

But for now, the focus is on starting a new year.

"You get excited about graduations; the other great day is that first day the enthusiasm of young children and parents as they bring their children to school," Forson said.

