St. Johns Co. man killed after being accidentally shot from long range

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A man was found dead in his trailer on July 29 from an apparent gunshot wound and officers have found that it was a result of an accident.

A family member was checking on the property, located in the 4600 block of S.R. 16, when they found 51-year-old Chester Whitmor. Authorities were called to conduct an investigation.

They found that Whitmor's fatal gunshot wound was from an accidental long distance shot.

A person of interest has come out of the investigation and they are currently cooperating with police. This is still an ongoing investigation.

