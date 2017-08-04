WTLV
St. Johns Co. man killed after being accidentally shot from long range

First Coast News , WTLV 2:40 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

A man was found dead in his trailer on July 29 from an apparent gunshot wound and officers have found that it was a result of an accident.

A family member was checking on the property, located in the 4600 block of S.R. 16, when they found 51-year-old Chester Whitmor. Authorities were called to conduct an investigation. 

They found that Whitmor's fatal gunshot wound was from an accidental long distance shot.

A person of interest has come out of the investigation and they are currently cooperating with police. This is still an ongoing investigation. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


