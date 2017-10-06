St. Augustine property owner blames flooding on new development and said it's impacting wildlife

1. Urban Sprawl Law
The Sawmill Landing PUD does not violate any laws. The development was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Agency and approved by the Board of County Commissioners as it met all Land Development Code requirements and does not meet the definition of Urban Sprawl.
2. Adjoining property shedding water on my property
The approved engineering plans for the development include infrastructure to not only prevent runoff to adjacent properties but to alleviate water collected from those adjacent properties. That being said, the County has experienced excessive rainfall during the last month, specifically due to Hurricane Irma and the recent nor’easter, causing significant flooding in many areas that do not normally flood. Rainfall for each event has been measured up to 8 to 12 inches.
3. St. Johns County failure to serve and protect the people
While the Sawmill Landing development is not believed to be related to drainage concerns on adjacent properties, St. Johns County staff has proactively been in contact with the resident and worked on her behalf with the developer to address her concerns. The County’s role, jurisdiction, and ability when addressing private property issues is limited by law, however, we strive to act in the best interested of our residents when possible as allowed by statute.
Prior to Hurricane Irma, the developer of Sawmill Landing installed a swale in front of her property and an overflow weir in the rear of her property to address her complaints. The area of the Sawmill Landing that is adjacent to Ms. Schmid’s property appears to be in compliance with district permits at this time.
Staff conducted a site visit a few days after Irma. They observed similar flooding as on other nearby properties, which staff attribute to the extreme rainfall associated with the hurricane (and exacerbated more recently by the nor’easter rainfall).
As always, our staff would be happy to revisit her concerns."
