St. Augustine PD looking for liquor store thieves

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- The St. Augustine Police Department has reached out to the public on their Facebook asking for help in identifying three people who walked into a liquor store and stole several bottles of vodka.

On May 15, these three suspects robbed the Ole Towne Liquors store located at 135 Old San Marco Avenue. If you have any information please contact Sergeant Jason Etheredge at 904-825-1092 or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

