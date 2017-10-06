St. Augustine felon charged with sexually assaulting a child

A 29-year-old St. Augustine felon is back in jail, this time charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Reginald Wayne Williams of the 800 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with sexual battery of a victim younger than 12, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Police said he’s accused of assaulting the child Sept. 10, but they weren’t notified until Sept. 20 in part due to Hurricane Irma. After a thorough investigation, a warrant was obtained Thursday.

Williams faces a minimum of mandatory life in prison if convicted, police said. Jail records show this is his 13th arrest in St. Augustine, although the first of a sexual nature.

The Times-Union has requested the arrest report for more details.

Florida Times-Union